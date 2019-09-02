Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Plane Develops Snag Minutes Before BJP MP Ravi Kishan was Set to Board

Ravi Kishan, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, was attending a party function when he was informed about a technical glitch five minutes before boarding.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
Plane Develops Snag Minutes Before BJP MP Ravi Kishan was Set to Board
File photo of Bhojpuri film actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan.
A charter plane developed a technical snag on Sunday evening minutes before actor and BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan was to board it for Mumbai from here, a party leader said. He then left on board an Air India flight later in the evening, the airline's local manager Sameer Kulkarni said. Kishan, MP from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was here to attend a BJP function.

Function organiser Tushmul Jha said the pilot, five minutes before Kishan was to board, informed about a technical glitch in the aircraft. Jha refuted reports that Kishan had a "narrow escape", stressing that the actor-politician had not boarded the plane when the glitch was discovered. Jha is the son of BJP vice president Prabhat Jha.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
