»
1-min read

Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow Airport After Catching Fire Mid-Air - Watch Video

A Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane carrying 78 passengers has made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport due to fire on board.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 10:28 PM IST
Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow Airport After Catching Fire Mid-Air - Watch Video
Moscow plane crash
A Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane carrying 78 passengers has made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport due to fire on board. The video shared on social media shows the passenger plane on fire landing on the runway of Moscow airport.



State media reports that at least six persons onboard have been injured with no reported casuality. Video shows passengers were using the front emergency slide to escape the aircraft.

Initial reports suggest all passengers on-board are evacuated.
