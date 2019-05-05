Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow Airport After Catching Fire Mid-Air - Watch Video

UPDATE: Video shows plane on fire as it comes in to land at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, passengers were seen using the front emergency slide, no words yet on casualties.( Credit @dimsmirnov175 ) pic.twitter.com/NGKK1rPNbq — News_Executive (@News_Executive) May 5, 2019

A Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane carrying 78 passengers has made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport due to fire on board. The video shared on social media shows the passenger plane on fire landing on the runway of Moscow airport.State media reports that at least six persons onboard have been injured with no reported casuality. Video shows passengers were using the front emergency slide to escape the aircraft.Initial reports suggest all passengers on-board are evacuated.