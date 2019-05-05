English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow Airport After Catching Fire Mid-Air - Watch Video
A Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane carrying 78 passengers has made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport due to fire on board.
Moscow plane crash
Loading...
A Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane carrying 78 passengers has made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport due to fire on board. The video shared on social media shows the passenger plane on fire landing on the runway of Moscow airport.
State media reports that at least six persons onboard have been injured with no reported casuality. Video shows passengers were using the front emergency slide to escape the aircraft.
Initial reports suggest all passengers on-board are evacuated.
UPDATE: Video shows plane on fire as it comes in to land at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, passengers were seen using the front emergency slide, no words yet on casualties.( Credit @dimsmirnov175 ) pic.twitter.com/NGKK1rPNbq— News_Executive (@News_Executive) May 5, 2019
State media reports that at least six persons onboard have been injured with no reported casuality. Video shows passengers were using the front emergency slide to escape the aircraft.
Initial reports suggest all passengers on-board are evacuated.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Laughter Day: 10 Inspiring Quotes by Famous Comedians
- Sushmita Sen Announces Brother Rajeev's Wedding With TV Actor Charu Asopa in Adorable Post
- You'll Quite Simply Never Guess the Cost of Priyanka Chopra's Jewellery at Billboard Music Awards
- Cyclone Fani: IAF Deploys 3 C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft with Relief Material for Odhisa
- Apple AirPods (2019) Review: Subtlety Rules, And Rivals Can Continue to Look on in Envy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results