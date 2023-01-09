Planning A Romantic Getaway This Valentine’s Day? This IRCTC Tour Package Is Perfect

Every year, February 14 is celebrated as Valentine’s Day across the globe. And a lot of lovers leave no stone unturned to make the day extra special for their partners. If you are planning a romantic getaway this Valentine’s Day, then IRCTC has just the right tour package to Thailand for you. The tour begins in Kolkata. Under this package, you will get a chance to explore places in Thailand for 5 nights and 6 days.

This air tour package gives tourists a chance to visit Pattaya and Bangkok. The trip will start on February 11 and end on February 16. The total cost of the tour is Rs 56,364, and the facilities included are hotel stay, flight tickets, food, beverages, etc. IRCTC also shared details about the tour package on Twitter with the caption, “IRCT’S Thailand Valentine Special tour package. Take your special someone on this trip & enjoy every moment well-spent including sightseeing, adventure & more.”

A Look At Tour Package’s Costs For Different Tiers

If you are going alone on this trip, then you will have to spend Rs 56,364 in total. For a couple, the fare per person will cost Rs 48,300. If the booking is done for three people, then each person will have to pay the same cost as that for a couple’s booking, which is Rs 48,300 per person. The fare for the child in the package is Rs 46,095 with a bed and Rs 40,677 without a bed.

Tour Package Highlights

· Package Name- Thailand Valentine’s special with Chaophraya River Cruise Ex – Kolkata

· Destination- Pattaya & Bangkok

· Tour Date- February 11 to 16, 2023

· Tour Duration- 6 Days/5 Nights

· Meal Plan – Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

· Traveling Mode – Flight

· Airport / Departure Time – Kolkata Airport / 9:45 PM

People who are planning a trip abroad with their spouse or family can avail of this tour package as it is both economical and luxurious.

