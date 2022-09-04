Planning a Train Journey with Pet? Here's How to Travel with Your Pet on Indian Railways: Rules and Charges

Indian Railways has made it extremely convenient for passengers to travel with their pets if they follow the rules mentioned by the statutory body. The railway department has announced regulations for all sizes of animals, ranging from elephants, to horses, to dogs, to birds.

While some large animals have to be transported in separate, designated coaches, pet animals such as dogs and cats can accompany their owners on their respective journeys. Mentioned below are the rules that need to be abided by if you are planning to take your pets with you on your ride with the Indian Railways.

Passengers are allowed to carry their pet dogs in a dog box in Second class luggage and Brake Van. If the passenger wants to carry the pet with them, they will have to book the entire coupe – two or four berthed – in the AC First class and First-class compartments only. Charges for the same will be Rs 30 per kilogram if the pet is being carried in a dog box and Rs 60 per kilogram if the pet is travelling with the pet parent in the passenger coach. A pet, if not found booked, will attract a fine that will be equal to six times the luggage scale rate subject to a minimum of Rs 50. Passengers are not allowed to carry pets in AC two-tier, AC three-tier, AC chair car, sleeper class, and second-class compartments. For trains such as Rajdhani or Shatabdi, there are dog boxes available. According to Indian Railways, there is no provision for advance booking of pets. They are booked at the counter, one hour before the departure of the trains. Passengers are responsible for feeding the pets en route.

There have been accounts of people who have had quite a smooth journey with their pets. For instance, this recent case where a passenger named Raina Singh travelled with the Indian Railways and complimented the department.

“Thank you so much Indian Railways. I followed the process and a coupe has been allotted to me and my pet Gucci. We are both super happy now,” wrote the passenger in the tweet.

https://twitter.com/Raina27s/status/1565227650976989184

Replying to the tweet, Indian Railway wrote, “Friendly for everyone! Indian Railways for You.”

https://twitter.com/RailMinIndia/status/1565546333326684160

As per the policy, Railways will not be responsible for the loss, destruction, damage, deterioration, or non-delivery of animals after the termination of transit as defined in section 99 of the Railways Act.

