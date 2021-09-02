The travel industry took a big blow as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. India was among the worst-hit countries around the world in the wake of the deadly second wave of the coronavirus. However, with the vaccination drive gaining momentum in the country, the situation is easing up gradually. Travelling is seeing some movement. International restrictions are also becoming less stringent when it comes to allowing Indian travellers to enter their country. We bring to you 10 countries that are now welcoming visitors from India.

Kenya

With attractions like the Great Rift Valley of Lake Turkana, golden beaches, Mt. Kenya, and the Wildlife Safari, Kenya is one of the top choices for nature enthusiasts and wildlife buffs.

South Africa

Loaded with flora and fauna, South Africa is another apt option for nature buffs as they can see nature in its prime. Other than the lush green landscapes, the place also has beautiful beaches where you can relax and break free from the pandemic hangover.

Mauritius

With its borders open for travellers since July 15, Mauritius is the go-to destination for somebody looking for a fresh retreat. The white sand beaches and crystal-clear blue waters are as appealing as it gets.

Saudi Arabia

A mixed bag of culture, heritage, and delicacies, a trip to Saudi Arabia ensures a perfect getaway for suckers for summers. Apart from the iconic Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia offers other breath-taking attractions like the Al Wahbah volcanic crater, ancient city of Mada’in Saleh, and Umluj, popularly known as the Saudi Maldives.

Sri Lanka

This island nation is another soothing retreat among lush green patches surrounded by water. With tourist attractions like the Lotus Tower, Pinnawalla Elephant Sanctuary, Yala National Park, the place easily qualifies as one of the best travel destinations in the world. The proximity to India makes it a much-loved tourist destination.

UAE

The epitome of development, UAE cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi offer visitors a plethora of attractions. In Dubai, the most popular destination is Burj Khalifa. The UAE is also known for its sports and fun activities both in the desert and in the sea.

Turkey

Acting as a geographical bridge between Europe and Asia, Turkey is packed with the best of both worlds. Glorious architecture, mouth-watering cuisine and exciting terrain, Turkey has everything for everyone.

Uzbekistan

If you’re a history buff who drools over ancient architecture, then Uzbekistan is the place for you. The country is famous for its state-of-the-art mosques, madrasas and mausoleums.

Tanzania

Known for its flora and fauna, Tanzania has world famous attractions such as theSerengeti National Park, Ngorongoro Crater and Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Zambia

It is considered one of the most stunning places in the South African continent. The vibrant culture of the country makes it stand out from the rest, with untouched lands and varied wildlife acting as a cherry on top. It is most famously known for the Zambezi River and its national parks.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to one of these destinations and fill the travel void you incurred during the pandemic.

