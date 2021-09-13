Planning an International Trip from Mumbai? Here Are the Top 10 Safe Cities to Visit

With the genesis of ‘New-Normal’ and tourists finally gearing up to travel, the tourism industry is beginning to show an upward trend. With governments and countries relaxing their travelling norms, the time is right for all the avid travellers to pack their bags and go for an expedition with their friends and families. According to a report - post Covid tourism are likely to focus on the people more than destination.

The Safe Cities Index 2021 featured Mumbai among the first 50 on the global Safe Cities Index 2021. Thus, with the holiday season approaching and countries finally welcoming travellers, we have collated top 10 cities featured in the ‘The Safe City Index 2021’ one can travel from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

1. Singapore (Safe city Index #3)

Also known as the lion city, Singapura (or Singapore) is located at the southernmost tip of Malay peninsula. With equatorial climate, Singapore is a must visit city on your bucket list. With vibrant history and diverse ethnic quarters to discover, it is one of the easiest city to navigate in the southeast Asia. Some opulent sites one should look out for are Bay East Garden, Cloud Forest Dome - World’s tallest indoor waterfall, National Orchid Garden, Singapore Zoo - also known as world’s best rainforest zoo, Orchard Road, Clark Quay, Universal Studios, Merlion Park, to name a few.

2. Tokyo (Safe city Index #5)

Home to imperial palace and ancient culture, Tokyo, is one of the most advanced and technologically smart cities in the world in terms of infrastructure and design. Tokyo is not only known for its scenic beauty, continental cuisine, but it is also known for rich music and theatre. Some must visit places are- Imperial Palace, Shop at the Ginza district, Sensō-ji Temple, Ueno Park and zoo, Meiji Shrine. If you want to hit two birds with a stone, then look into the excellent Kyoto Rail Tour by Bullet Train from Tokyo excursion. This super-fast bullet train gets passes by the spectacular Mount Fuji on the way. Once in Kyoto, you can galivant the historic city’s many top attractions, including the Heian Shrine and Kioyomizu-dera Temple.

3. Amsterdam (Safe city Index #6)

With over 40 museums, numerous theatres, entertainment venues, universities, academic institutes, Amsterdam is one of the world’s emerging cultural hubs. With picturesque bridges that link the city’s 90 islands, it is dissected by 160 canals (Grachten) while being surrounded by some 6,750 buildings dating from the 16th to 18th century. Rijksmuseum, Anne Frank House, Oude Kerk, Van Gogh Museum, Vondelpark, Royal palace of Amsterdam, Rembrandt Square, The Begijnhof, are some of the landmark locations one must invest their time at Amsterdam.

4. Frankfurt (Safe city Index #13)

Also sometimes known as the ‘Manhattan’ or ‘Chicago in the main’, the impressive skyline is dominated by the great cluster of high-rise buildings which has a distinct feel of a North America. It has been time and again nominated as the best city to live and do business in. This global city has also long been an important center for cultural and tourism activities. Some worth visiting places are- Römerberg: Frankfurt’s Old Town Center, Städel Museum, Museumsufer, the Palm Garden, Senckenberg Natural History Museum, and the Hauptwache. One must also taste the famous Apfelwein – Apple Wine, Grüne Soße – Green sauce, Frankfurter Wurst- local sausage made of smoked pork, Handkäs mit Musik-sour milk cheese.

5. London (Safe city Index #15)

From the modern London Eye to the historic Tower of London, from Buckingham palace to the Big Ben, London is nothing short of surprises. One of England’s most favorite tourist destination is a homeland for all tea lovers. Britain’s capital city is still a host of eccentric art and music and offers some of the best and greatest concentrations of art in various forms. Some of the most iconic must visit places are Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and the parliament, national museum, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square

6. Paris (Safe city Index #23)

The city of love is a home to one of the finest architecture one can see in Europe. One may instantly fall in love with the city and its assorted dessert selections. Each neighborhood there tells a distinctive story, be it the ancient Notre Dame, the magnificent Musée du Louvre or the lover’s Eiffel tower. The Latin Quarter has a breathtaking view of the medieval pedestrian streets and narrow alleyways which one might instantly post on their Instagram feed. Tourists are in for a delight at the small family-owned restaurants and cafes that serve some of the most delicious pastries and macrons you might have. It is a paradise for all the sweet tooths.

7. Abu Dhabi (Safe city Index #31)

This very industrious city located by a very beautiful waterside location is the residence of some of the richest people in the world. This place is suitable for all the beach lovers as it has a coastline rimmed with beaches. It is one of the best places to visit in the UAE as one can enjoy sun and sand combine with a futuristic city. Some attractions of Abu Dhabi are its Global Culture & Art Collection at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Eastern Mangroves, Saadiyat Island, Ferrari World, Warner Bros Studios, desert dunes and Yas waterworld.

8. Dubai (Safe city Index #35)

The glamourous and glitzy Dubai is a must visit place for anyone who wants to explore the UAE. The exotic food, while enjoying the scenic view of the desert city from high-raised towers, shopping some of the famous label across the globe should be in everyone’s to-do-list. Some attractions one must look out for are the very famous Burj Khalifa, Al-Fahidi-Fort, strolling through Sheikh Zayed Road, exploring the Traditional Architecture at Sheikh Saeed Al-Maktoum House, galivanting Dubai Creek & Al Seef District and Souks of Deira.

9. Delhi (Safe city Index #48)

People visiting Delhi are always awestruck by its diverse scenic beauty. From the ancient Mughal forts to the modern skyscrapers, the leading populous city has plentiful things to do. One could go on a shopping spree at the very famous Sarojini Nagar or Chandni Chowk or can go bonkers on the plethora of street food available from across the country such as Gol gape, Momos, Pav Bhaji or even the world-famous Mughlai Biryani. Some must visit places are The Red fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi Memorial, Jantar Mantar observatory and the famous Rajpath.

10. Riyadh (Safe city Index #49)

This capital city of Saudi Arabia is also the largest city in the middle east. It houses some of the world’s most luxurious malls where tourists can shop-till-they-drop while enjoying skybridge connecting towers across the city. The most authentic Saudi Arabian Food available here makes it the haven for all the food lovers across the globe. Some must visit places are Al Masmak Fort, National Museum, Deera Square, and Riyadh Zoo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here