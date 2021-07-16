Planning to Get Ola Electric Scooter? Here's How to Book Online at Rs 499

As we are moving towards an EV ecosystem, Ola has brought its own electric scooter to the Indian market. It has come up with an easy reservation at only INR 500, which is also refundable.“It’s day 1 of the revolution, the day we’ve all been eagerly waiting for! The Ola Electric Scooter can now be reserved at just Rs 499. So #ReserveNow to #JoinTheRevolution at http://olaelectric.com and be first in line to the future of mobility!” tweeted Ola.

https://twitter.com/OlaElectric?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1415635332385558533%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zeebiz.com%2Fautomobile%2Fnews-rs-499-only-book-ola-electric-scooter-online-here-is-how-to-reserve-it-check-out-full-details-here-160776

By paying Rs 499 to reserve an Ola Scooter, you will be the first in line to acquire it when Ola confirms deliveries. You can cancel and receive a refund at any time. You must log in to http://olaelectric.comwith your phone number and an OTP validation. After logging in, you may book your Ola Scooter for Rs 499 by paying using net banking, credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets, or OlaMoney. If you like, you may book numerous scooters as well.

You will be able to cancel or change your order in the near future. The reservation fee is fully refundable. Within 7-10 business days of cancellation, a refund will be sent to your original method of payment.

You may also transfer the Ola Scooter in the name of someone else. To make a request, contact Ola at support@olaelectric.com. There is no paperwork required to reserve the Ola Scooter. Simply sign in with your phone number, which will be validated via OTP. By reserving your Ola Scooter today, you will be placed in a line and get your first purchase preference when Ola announces shipments.

Also Watch:

The Ola Scooter will be reasonably priced, and the exact price will be disclosed soon, according to the firm.

The Ola Scooter is a game-changing device with class-leading acceleration, the biggest boot space in its class, greater range, and several first-in-class innovations. More information will be available on thewebsite soon, according to Ola.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here