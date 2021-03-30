Planning to Buy a New SUV? Here are 5 of Them Coming to India in Under Rs 10 lakh

Seeing the rise in demand and craze for the SUV's in the Indian market, the carmakers are continuously working on introducing affordable SUV's. Working on the range of affordable SUV's and crossovers will not only attract more buyers but will also help the company to register more profit and growth. If you have a budget of Rs 10 lakh, then you have a long list of options to choose from and the list is continuously increasing. Here are the 5 upcoming SUV's priced under Rs 10 lakh in India.

The model has been spied on test a couple of times and is likely to use a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. When launched in India, it will be competing against Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100NXT, etc. The vehicle is also expected to come between a price tag of Rs 4 lakhs and 7 lakhs.Tata HBX micro SUV concept was showcased by Tata Motors at the 2020 Auto Expo while the production-ready version of the car is likely to debut by the name of Hornbill soon. The car will offer features like split headlamps with LED DRLs, floating touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, etc. The vehicle will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine.The model is said to be a completely modified version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and will be powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which will produce a maximum of 88 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The car will also come with 5-speed manual transmission.The all-new sub-4m SUV which will be developed in India is likely to be offered with both naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines. The vehicle is also said to hit the Indian market during the festive season.The model is likely to be launched in the country next year that is 2022. The price range of the current-gen Vitara Brezza is from Rs 7.39 to Rs 11.40 lakh ex-showroom however the introduction of the new-gen is expected to lead to an increase in its price.