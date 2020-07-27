Planning to Visit UAE During IPL 2020: Here Are the Latest Dubai Airport Quarantine Norms

The 2020 Edition of Indian Premier League has been confirmed to take place outside India between September 19 and November 8. Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the 2020 edition of the tournament will be played in UAE and BCCI has sent an acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board.

After the world was rocked by Covid-19, UAE had emerged as the strongest contender to host the IPL, which was earlier to be played from March 29. Now the dates have been pushed back to September 19.

Also Watch:

While Dubai is one of the few nations globally to allow tourists to enter the country, it is not yet confirmed if the matches will be hosted with or without spectators. If you are planning to visit Dubai during the IPL 2020 to watch a match or for tourist activities, here's the latest quarantine information as stated by the Dubai International Airport:

Reopening the Airspace

Dubai Airports has re-opened its airspace after Dubai government’s decision to permit UAE residents to travel to and from Dubai International and low/medium risk countries (after meeting appropriate health and safety conditions) from June 23 and tourists from July 7, 2020. While there won't be any quarantine for passengers travelling from anywhere, they will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test every 4 days.

PCR testing

Passengers are advised that effective from 01st August 2020 the following conditions must be met for all flights to/from DXB or DWC:

All citizens, residents, tourists and transit passengers are required to obtain a negative COVID19 certificate before arriving into DXB or DWC

All passengers including citizens, residents and tourists departing from DXB or DWC to the European Union or United Kingdom are required to carry a negative COVID19 certificate

Children under the age of 12 and children with moderate to severe disabilities are exempt from PCR test requirements

Negative COVID19 certificates will be valid for up to 96 hours from the time of the PCR test

Some passengers may be required to complete another PCR test upon arrival in DXB

Airport procedures

In order to maintain public safety and physical distancing requirements, all passengers departing from DXB are requested to adhere following guidelines:

Only valid ticket holders will be allowed into the terminal building

You must not go to the airport more than four (4) hours before your scheduled flight time

Protective gloves and mask must be worn by all travellers

Passengers displaying symptoms are advised to not come to the airport and seek medical advice

Airport safety measures

Precautionary measures have been implemented throughout the airport to maintain the health and safety of customers and staff

These measures include protective plexiglass at check-in and immigration counters, thermal and temperature screening, social distancing markers and increased levels of sanitisation in compliance with international standards set out by the relevant authorities.

Check your terminal before flying

All Emirates airline flights operate from DXB’s Terminal 3

All other airlines will operate from either Terminal 2 or Terminal 3.

With Inputs from Agencies