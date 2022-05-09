Platform Ticket Prices Hiked at Mumbai Stations To Control Chain-Pulling Incidents

It is illegal to use a chain to halt a moving train without a valid reason. Anyone who does so could face a fine as well as time in prison. Chain-pulling without a justifiable reason is a crime punishable by a three-month jail sentence or a fine of up to Rs 1,000, according to the Indian Railways Act.

However, people continue to do so and to crack down on incidents of chain-pulling during the hot summer season, the Central Railway zone has increased the price of platform tickets at stations in Mumbai. The new rates will be applicable from May 9. The price of platform tickets at these stations has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50.

However, the price hike is temporary. According to the Railways, this rate will apply from May 9 to May 23. The stations where platform ticket rates have been increased are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel.

According to the Railways, passengers are pulling the chain for extremely trivial reasons like arriving late or getting off unscheduled between stations. Central Railway is now prepared to handle such incidents and with the railway staff and other passengers, culprits are being caught in most of the cases.

According to a report in Mint, from April 1 to April 30, 332 cases of chain pulling were registered in the Mumbai division. Of these, 53 cases have been registered under valid reasons, while 279 cases have been registered under non-essential reasons.

Of these, 188 people have been found guilty under the appropriate section of the Indian Railways Act and a fine of Rs 94,000 has been imposed. Stopping a train by chain-pulling not only affects it but other trains as well. This causes a delay in the timing of the train and causes inconvenience to other passengers.

