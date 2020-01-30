Pleasure+ 110 FI: Hero MotoCorp Rolls Out First BS-VI Scooter

Hero MotoCorp has started dispatches of its first BS-VI scooter, the updated Pleasure+ 110 FI. After introducing the HF Deluxe BS-VI and Splendor iSmart, India’s first BS-VI motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp has now rolled-out its popular Pleasure+ scooter with a BS-VI compliant engine. The successive launches across segments underscore Hero MotoCorp’s complete state of preparedness to usher in the new emission regime and further consolidate its market leadership.

Hero MotoCorp’s popular scooter brand, Pleasure+ 110, will be available in the BS-VI variant at a price of Rs. 54,800 (ex-showroom Delhi) for self-start sheet wheel and Rs. 56,800 (ex-showroom Delhi) for self- start alloy wheel. The updated Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI has been designed and developed completely in-house at the Company’s R&D hub - the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Malo Le Masson, Head – Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said: “We have been smoothly migrating to BS-VI norms, with the Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI coming in quick succession to the HF Deluxe and Splendor iSmart BS-VI motorcycles. Given the strong customer connect of brand Pleasure, we are confident that the new Pleasure+ too will be a hit with the youth. We have lined up a slew of BS-VI products to be rolled out in the market in the coming weeks”.

The new Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI is powered by Programmed FI with Advance XSens Technology, thus enhancing the zippier ride with 10 per cent improvement in acceleration and over 10 per cent improvement in Fuel Efficiency (FE) over the Pleasure BS-IV, In addition, providing a smoother ride and easy starting anytime and anywhere (ease of cold starting).

Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI BS-VI Compliant FI Engine: The updated Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI comes with a 110cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ (Eight Sensors) - delivering a remarkable power output of 8 BHP at 7000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 8.7 NM at 5500 RPM. The Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI gives a 10 per cent higher fuel efficiency, with better performance and up to 10 per cent faster acceleration. The Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI comes with a Chrome Headlamp Surround Front Fascia, Side Accents and a Chromed 3D Logo. It is available in seven colours: Matt Red, Matt Green, Matt Axis Grey, Glossy Black, Glossy Blue, Glossy White, and Glossy Red.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.