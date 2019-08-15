PM Modi Arrives at Red Fort in Land Cruiser SUV, Ditches Range Rover

In the first Independence Day speech of his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Red Fort in a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, ditching the usual Range Rover SUV he has been travelling for many years. PM Modi used to travel in the armoured BMW 7-series luxury sedan for his official events including Independence Day speech and Republic Day parade when he took the office for the first time in 2014.

However, in 2017, PM Modi switched to Range Rover Sentinel for his official visits and was spotted driving in the new SUV during the 2017 Independence Day speech. Now, Modi has been seen in the Land Cruiser during the 2019 Independence Day speech.

While it is not the first time Modi has been spotted in Toyota’s SUV, he has only used the Land Cruiser to travel in Ahmedabad, his home town. This is the first time he has been spotted using this SUV for an official event in Delhi.

The convoy, along with the PM Modi’s own car has also been changed. When he used to travel in BMW 7-Series, his convoy used to consist of BMW 5-series SUVs. Then with the Range Rover, his convoy changed to Land Rovers. And now, alongside the two Land Cruisers (There are usually 2 identical cars), the convoy now has Toyota Fortuner SUVs.

PM Modi can be seen arriving in the black Toyota SUV in the video below, at the 48-minute mark.

The Land Cruiser is the most expensive offering by Toyota in India and the 3.5 tonne SUV is powered by a 4.5-litre V8 engine producing 262 PS of power and 650 Nm of torque. It’s obvious that many changes must have been made to the stock Land Cruise to make it armoured and secure.

