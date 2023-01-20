PM Modi Launches Common Mobility Card in Mumbai; Here's All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro on January 19, and also launched the Mumbai 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). Now commuters won’t have to carry multiple cards or cash to travel. The National Common Mobility Card will enable rapid, contactless digital purchases on metro routes. The card can be displayed at metro station entry gates and it supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI.

Additionally, it may be used on other mass transits like the local trains and buses. The Mumbai Metro is now the second city-wide public transportation system to accept the mobility card.

The BEST launched its own National Common Mobility Card ecosystem in April of last year, supported by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) making it the first bus service in the nation to adopt the common mobility card service.

What is National Common Mobility Card?

The National Common Mobility Card is an inter-system transport card launched on March 4, 2019, under the ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative. People can use NCMC as a travel smart card on several transport systems such as Delhi Metro Corporation, Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC), Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus services and other public transit across the country. The Airport Express Line of the Metro services in Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru use the pan-India common mobility card. The common mobility card will be accepted for fare payments at all metro stations nationwide during the initial testing period. Later, the card will also be tested for making purchases, withdrawals, and paying for tolls. Both the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line in Mumbai and the Metro in Chennai are actively testing these cards which have a minimum of Rs. 100 and a maximum of Rs. 2000 recharge limit.

