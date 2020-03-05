PM Modi's New VVIP Boeing Plane to be as Safe As Trump's Air Force One; Rs 1,200 Crore Deal Signed

In order to further improve the security of its VVIP planes, India has signed a deal worth Rs 1200-crore with the United States for buying protection suites. This will protect the two VVIP planes that are used to ferry the President and the Prime Minister of the country.

Reports citing sources close to the matter suggest that the deal was signed around the two-day visit of the US President Donald Trump to India. The new self-protection suites for the aircraft come in the form of infrared and electronic warfare countermeasures suites, countermeasure dispensing systems and missile warning sensors.

The two planes will arrive in India and will be put out on the field around the middle of next year. The Indian Air Force has made several visits to the Boeing facility where they frequently contributed with the progress and development of the aircraft. Additionally, as the aircraft now comes with new sophisticated equipment and is owned by the Indian Air Force, it will have military classification.

US authorities which sanctioned the sophisticated suites for India has stated that the new defence system will facilitate a more robust capability into areas of increased missile threats on the planes. During the two-day visit by Donald Trump, US and India had signed deals for 24 MH60 Romeo multirole helicopters for the Navy and six new Apache attack choppers for the Army.