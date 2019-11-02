PM Modi Says India Myanmar Thailand Highway to Improve Connectivity to Southeast Countries

Speaking at a forum in Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing importance of India on the International stage stating that the country’s values will shape in the years to come.

In his address, the Indian Prime Minister lauded the strong bond that India already shares with Thailand. And stated that the Indian North East will be a gateway into Southeast Asia. PM Modi claimed that once the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway is opened there will be seamless connectivity between the two countries.

Modi arrived in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon on a three-day visit in the midst of renewed diplomatic efforts to convince India to support the signing of a mega trade deal involving 16 Asia-Pacific nations to facilitate the creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world.

Modi will attend 16th ASEAN-India Summit, the 14th East Asia Summit and the third summit meeting of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which is negotiating the trade deal.

The Trilateral Highway project includes three new major bridges, repair and strengthening of four existing major bridges, two new minor bridges, reconstruction of six existing minor bridges, repair and strengthening of nine existing minor bridges, reconstruction of 226 existing culverts, 20 bus bays and passenger shelters besides one rest area.

