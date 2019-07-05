PM Modi Terms Union Budget 2019 ‘Green Budget’ as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Benefits on EVs
PM Modi said that the Union Budget 2019 focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy and transportation needs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the country after the presentation of the Union Budget. (Twitter/ANI)
Describing the Union Budget as development friendly and future oriented, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is a "green budget" which focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy and transportation needs. "The Budget will simplify the tax process and help in modernising infrastructure in the country," Modi said.
"Additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans taken to buy electric vehicles. This leads to a benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh crore over the tax period of the loan for the loan payer," says Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: News18 Creative)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier announced the reduction of GST on electric vehicles from 12% to 5% presenting the Union Budget in Parliament today. She said that the government has already moved GST council to lower the GST rate on electric vehicles (EV) from 12% to 5%. Also to make EVs affordable for consumers, government will provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase EVs.
Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government has already approved Rs 10,000 crore for FAME II scheme on April 1, 2019 to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles by providing right incentives and charging infrastructure. FM also announced that there will be a comprehensive restructuring of National Highways Programme to ensure creation of National Highways Grid of desirable capacity.
With Inputs from PTI
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
- Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 12.10 Crore In India on Day 1, Set for Better Weekend
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- Google Photos Will Get Manual Face Tags And Timestamp Edits as an Android App Revamp is in The Works
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s