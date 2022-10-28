PM Narendra Modi to Flag Off India’s 5th Vande Bharat Express Train on November 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s fifth Vande Bharat Express to citizens on November 11. The train will travel from Chennai to Mysore. On November 5, this semi-high-speed train will leave the Integrated Coach Factory for trials. A railway official said that the timetable of the Vande Bharat Express Train will also be completed by November. Prior to this, the country’s fourth Vande Bharat train running between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh was inaugurated by the PM at Una, Himachal Pradesh.

India’s indigenous semi-high-speed train will commence regular operations on October 19. The train will run on all days except Wednesdays between Delhi and Amb Andaura. Jairam Thakur, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, and Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, were spotted travelling by high-speed rail. This will reduce travel time between Delhi and Chandigarh to three hours.

According to a government statement, it will take two hours less to go from Una to New Delhi. Recently, PM Modi waved off the third service in the Vande Bharat series — a semi-high-speed train on September 30 from Gandhinagar Capital. It began its commercial operation on October 1. Additionally, Vande Bharat Express trains travel the routes between Delhi and Katra, and Varanasi.

On the other hand, the Railway Ministry will soon launch a Freight EMU. This will be built on Vande Bharat platforms. What will make these Freight EMUs special is the operational speed of 160 kmph. Apart from the above, rakes will have 1800 mm wide automatic sliding plug doors, and a pneumatically retractable roller floor system with locking arrangements. These Freight EMUs will have a payload capacity of 264 tonnes in 16-car formations. The debut run of Freight EMU will be introduced in Delhi NCR and Mumbai region.

The Indian Railways officials were ordered to identify freight terminals of the country. Officials are in contact with potential customers to navigate the issues and expectations in the development.

