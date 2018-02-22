From Rolls-Royce to Porsche - Here's a Look at All the Cars Owned by Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce Ghost - Price starts from 5.25 crore. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Nirav Modi, the man emerged at the centre of Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank scam was a regular feature on the lists of rich and famous Indians since 2013. The famous billionaire businessman grew up in Belgium which is known as the centre for international refined diamond trade and moved to India to train in the diamond trade under his uncle. Hailing from Gujarat, Modi founded Firestar Diamond with a glitzy retail business in top cities of the world, including Delhi, Mumbai, New York, London, Hong Kong and Macau. Nirav is also known for his taste of high-end luxury cars and now as a part of the recovery process of the debt ED has seized few cars owned by Nirav Modi. Here is a list of cars owned by Nirav Modi which were seized by ED.First showcased at the Geneva Auto Show 2018, the Ghost Series II comes with the 563PS/780Nm 6.6-litre twin turbo V12 motor. The engine is mated to a satellite guided eight-speed transmission that pre-selects the cog based on the road conditions ahead.The Panamera that Nirav Modi owned is first-gen model which has been discontinued by the company. In its second generation, the Panamera has been redeveloped down to every last detail. Modifications to the engine, transmission, chassis and overall design concept, make it a performance icon in the luxury class.Launched back in May 2016, the GLS 350d is also sometimes referred as S-Class of SUVs. Priced at Rs. 82.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d is powered by 3-litre V6 engine that can generate 258 bhp of power and 620 Nm of torque. All this is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.Toyota's premium SUV Fortuner was launched in 2009 in India and received a mid-life facelift as well. The model that Nirav Modi owned has been discontinued and the current generation of Fortuner is available at a base price of Rs 26.02 lakh and goes all the way up to 31.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).Innova owned by Nirav Modi is older-generation MUV by the Japanese automaker. The current-generation Toyota Innova Crysta price starts at ₹ 14.06 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 22.42 Lakhs. Petrol Innova Crysta price starts at ₹ 14.06 Lakhs. Diesel Innova Crysta price starts at ₹ 15.18 Lakhs.