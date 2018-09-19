Polaris Inaugurates 84th Polaris Experience Zone in India

Polaris is inaugurating the second branch of Dirt Mania Adventure in India. The Dirt Mania Adventure has partnered with the Hip Café Hangout at Nandi and opened a one-stop destination for all enthusiasts looking for adventure and thrill. The second branch of Dirt Mania Adventure in Bengaluru is the 84th PEZ in the country which was inaugurated by Pankaj Dubey, MD & Country Head, Polaris India and Jayaraman Parameswaran, Co-founder, Dirt Mania Adventure.Located in Karahalli Cross, Hurlagurki, Karnataka, Dirt Mania Adventure offers visitors the thrill and exhilaration of Polaris vehicles on a dirt track with slush pit, humps, sand and stones. Polaris says that PEZ ensures adrenaline-pumping action and a fun-filled itinerary for visitors from all age groups.Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India, said, “The addition of another PEZ in Bengaluru consolidates our position in the state of Karnataka. This reflects that the off-roading culture in India is at a rising trend and we are geared up to provide an unmatched experience to adventure sports enthusiasts. The PEZ concept is a perfect blend of pleasure and business. It not only acts as an arena for people to experience an off-road riding adventure, but also provides a business opportunity to entrepreneurs, amusement park owners and corporate tycoons looking for adventure as a vertical.”Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, and Jayaraman Parameswaran, co-founder, Dirt Mania Adventure said, “The off-roading culture in the region has grown and the opening of another branch of Dirt Mania Adventure is a strategic move to cater people living in different parts of Bengaluru. In this new facility, we will be catering to all levels of off-road enthusiasts and ensuring high levels of fun and adventure quotients.”Polaris off-Road vehicles are widely used in sectors such as defence, paramilitary forces, agriculture, entertainment and tourism, among others. Apart from the newly launched PEZ in Pune, Polaris India also has 83 other such PEZ spread all over India to reach out to people and in turn give the participants a chance to experience the off-road racing experience within their city.