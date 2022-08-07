Polaris RZR Pro R Sport Launched In India at Rs 59 Lakh

Polaris India announced the launch of its flagship RZR Pro R Sport model in the country on Friday. It comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 59 lakh. This all-terrain vehicle is specially designed to be used for off-roading purposes. The first unit of the vehicle was handed over to its owner by Prakash Rao, the Head of Polaris Vijayawada dealership, at the launch event.

The RZR Pro R Sport is a four-wheel drive which measures 1,880 mm in length with a ground clearance of 406 mm. This allows the machine to give the perfect driving experience on treacherous terrains to the buyers. It is powered with a 2-litre, 4-cylinder engine which makes up for 222 bhp. The new two-seater vehicle comes with three driving modes- 2WD, 4WD and 4WD Lock.

Speaking on the launch occasion, Ashish Kumar Singh, the Head of Sales- ORV at Polaris India, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the all-new RZR Pro R Sport for India. Our first delivery today affirms the potential of the market and we are all geared up to serve the Indian market with our world-class off-road performance vehicle.”

According to Lalit Sharma, the Country Manager at Polaris India, the launch of their flagship model RZR Pro R Sport in India will further strengthen Polaris India’s commitment to the Indian market. “We continue to expand our product offering in the country with quality and robust vehicles. RZR Pro R Sport is a mighty machine that takes off-roading to the next level,” he added.

Polaris India Private Limited, which is responsible for the launch, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American automotive manufacturer Polaris Industries. The company manufactures high-quality off-road vehicles (ORVs) including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). Its recent offerings include Polaris RANGER, RZR side-by-side, and on-road, electric/hybrid powered vehicles.

