English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Polestar 1 Coupe Undergoing Winter Testing in Swedish Arctic Circle - Watch Video
The car shown in the video is said by Polestar to be the first working prototype of the Polestar 1, and it was certainly being put through its paces in challenging conditions with temperatures as low as -28°C.
Polestar 1 winter testing. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Next week will see the Polestar 1 coupe get its Chinese debut at the Beijing Motor Show following its global launch at the Geneva Motor Show last month. Ahead of its appearance in Beijing, Polestar has released a video of this sensational new car undergoing winter testing in the Swedish Arctic Circle. The car shown in the video is said by Polestar to be the first working prototype of the Polestar 1, and it was certainly being put through its paces in challenging conditions with temperatures as low as -28°C.
As Polestar is the electrified performance offshoot of Volvo, it's likely to have inherited a large amount of the Swedish automaker's considerable experience of cold weather operation. Although the trial in such freezing conditions will test how the car starts and runs in the cold, the manufacturer insists the icy venue also allows for the scrutinizing of the car's torque vectoring system that's run by its dual electric motors in the rear. This kind of vigorous driving on snow and ice is likely to reveal any requirement for adjustment because ice tracks are outstanding arenas for tests of vehicle handling.
Also Read: Daniel Craig's Aston Martin Fetches $468,500 in New York
Speaking of how the Polestar 1 is a genuine driver's car, company CEO Thomas Ingenlath says the torque vectoring "enhances the Polestar 1's cornering responsiveness and accuracy," and reports that the test drivers are "very happy with the balance of the chassis." Polestar has confirmed testing will continue throughout the rest of this year, which sounds like good news for the drivers who are actually getting paid for fooling around on the snow-covered roads of Lapland in a 592 bhp hybrid coupe.
Also Read: New York to Ban Cars from Manhattan's Central Park
Deposits of €2,500 are already being taken, and the cars themselves should become available sometime next year. Most are expected to be supplied via a subscription service and will be shown in Polestar's standalone showrooms. This model will be the company's sole hybrid offering as every vehicle introduced after the Polestar 1 will be all-electric. It was initially intended that just 1,500 units of this halo car would be produced, but as demand is set to massively outstrip that level of supply it's likely many, many more will actually be built.
Also Watch: Ducati 959 Panigale Review | Cars18
Also Watch
As Polestar is the electrified performance offshoot of Volvo, it's likely to have inherited a large amount of the Swedish automaker's considerable experience of cold weather operation. Although the trial in such freezing conditions will test how the car starts and runs in the cold, the manufacturer insists the icy venue also allows for the scrutinizing of the car's torque vectoring system that's run by its dual electric motors in the rear. This kind of vigorous driving on snow and ice is likely to reveal any requirement for adjustment because ice tracks are outstanding arenas for tests of vehicle handling.
Also Read: Daniel Craig's Aston Martin Fetches $468,500 in New York
Speaking of how the Polestar 1 is a genuine driver's car, company CEO Thomas Ingenlath says the torque vectoring "enhances the Polestar 1's cornering responsiveness and accuracy," and reports that the test drivers are "very happy with the balance of the chassis." Polestar has confirmed testing will continue throughout the rest of this year, which sounds like good news for the drivers who are actually getting paid for fooling around on the snow-covered roads of Lapland in a 592 bhp hybrid coupe.
Also Read: New York to Ban Cars from Manhattan's Central Park
Deposits of €2,500 are already being taken, and the cars themselves should become available sometime next year. Most are expected to be supplied via a subscription service and will be shown in Polestar's standalone showrooms. This model will be the company's sole hybrid offering as every vehicle introduced after the Polestar 1 will be all-electric. It was initially intended that just 1,500 units of this halo car would be produced, but as demand is set to massively outstrip that level of supply it's likely many, many more will actually be built.
Also Watch: Ducati 959 Panigale Review | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- CJI Misra, Supreme Court Reject Plea For Cutting Sati Scenes From Padmaavat
- US Soldier Becomes World's First Penis Transplant Receiver, Was Injured in Afghanistan
- Ford Freestyle Launching in India on June 26, Will it be Priced Under Rs 6 Lakh?
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery