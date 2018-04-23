Polestar 1 Coupe Undergoing Winter Testing in Swedish Arctic Circle - Watch Video

Next week will see the Polestar 1 coupe get its Chinese debut at the Beijing Motor Show following its global launch at the Geneva Motor Show last month. Ahead of its appearance in Beijing, Polestar has released a video of this sensational new car undergoing winter testing in the Swedish Arctic Circle. The car shown in the video is said by Polestar to be the first working prototype of the Polestar 1, and it was certainly being put through its paces in challenging conditions with temperatures as low as -28°C.As Polestar is the electrified performance offshoot of Volvo, it's likely to have inherited a large amount of the Swedish automaker's considerable experience of cold weather operation. Although the trial in such freezing conditions will test how the car starts and runs in the cold, the manufacturer insists the icy venue also allows for the scrutinizing of the car's torque vectoring system that's run by its dual electric motors in the rear. This kind of vigorous driving on snow and ice is likely to reveal any requirement for adjustment because ice tracks are outstanding arenas for tests of vehicle handling.Speaking of how the Polestar 1 is a genuine driver's car, company CEO Thomas Ingenlath says the torque vectoring "enhances the Polestar 1's cornering responsiveness and accuracy," and reports that the test drivers are "very happy with the balance of the chassis." Polestar has confirmed testing will continue throughout the rest of this year, which sounds like good news for the drivers who are actually getting paid for fooling around on the snow-covered roads of Lapland in a 592 bhp hybrid coupe.Deposits of €2,500 are already being taken, and the cars themselves should become available sometime next year. Most are expected to be supplied via a subscription service and will be shown in Polestar's standalone showrooms. This model will be the company's sole hybrid offering as every vehicle introduced after the Polestar 1 will be all-electric. It was initially intended that just 1,500 units of this halo car would be produced, but as demand is set to massively outstrip that level of supply it's likely many, many more will actually be built.