Polestar 2 Official Details Revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed

New and interesting details about the Polestar 2 emerged this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.This second model from the new electrified performance arm of Volvo is intended to go head-to-head with the Tesla Model 3, and according to Polestar chief operating officer Jonathan Goodman, it will finally arrive next year with prices ranging between £30,000 and £50,000 ($39,800 - $66,300).It's been widely reported over the last year or so that the Polestar 2 will have a driving range on a full charge of 350 miles. That's already impressive when we consider the much lower ranges of most EVs currently available, but the good news is that appears to be the minimum we should expect. Speaking at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this past weekend, Goodman told Autocar "That [350-mile range] will represent the lower 'bookend' of our showroom range and, for now, it should give us as much access to the volume end of the EV market as we need."The main focus of the Polestar presence at the Festival was the Polestar 1, and it was the first time the company's flagship model had been shown in the UK. Polestar has already taken 600 deposits in the UK for the 592 bhp hybrid coupe ahead of it arriving next year, and that level of interest is just a small example of why Polestar has had to significantly increase the size of its production plans for the car worldwide.If the high-end Polestar 1 has already proved so popular with potential buyers at a price point of around £135,000 ($179,000), demand for the considerably more affordable Polestar 2 could be off the scale.And unlike Tesla, which has developed something of a cult-like status with its following, Polestar is looking to be a lot more accessible, inclusive and mainstream. Goodman says: "I think it's very dangerous for brands like ours to sit here and ask 'what's our type of customer? Electric cars will be just as appealing to young executives as they are to retirees. It's a new market, and purchase intentions will vary. So we've got to be a welcoming brand that's not geeky, cliquey or judgmental."