Polestar Shows its Future With the Precept Concept, And it's Not a Volvo

Polestar is known for making some of the fastest Volvo cars that the world has seen but in 2017, the Swedish automaker got itself a new role – of making high-end electric performance cars under its own name. They started off with the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 which still had a hint of Volvo in them but with their third offering in the form of the Precept Concept, Polestar is taking a clear diversion with a product that shows what they are capable of making themselves and where the company is headed in the coming future.

The name “Precept” was chosen, as per the company, to emphasise the vehicle’s role in setting out Polestar’s intent as the contemporary electric performance brand as a Precept is a manifesto of things to come; a declaration.

“People ask me all the time, ‘what is the future of Polestar?’, and of course we are not showing our future models just yet,” comments Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “But Precept shows you where we will be heading – our design direction, our ambitions about sustainability and the great digital user experience we will bring with those future cars. Precept showcases our future, not as a fancy dream or something out of a sci-fi movie. This is our reality, to come.”

As evident from the pictures, the Precept concept follows a minimalistic design approach which gives it a futuristic look. It is also about being aerodynamic as the front wing is integrated into the bonnet, which improves airflow by reducing turbulence over the rest of the body – important for increasing Electric Vehicle (EV) range. The door handles sit flush with the bodywork and so does the glasshouse which helps in further removing all airflow disturbances. The headlamps still get the signature Thor’s Hammer design but have been split along the horizontal edge in order to give it a robotic style.

On the inside, the Precept gets the Android-powered infotainment system which was first seen in the Polestar 2. The large 15-inch digital interface recognises the driver upon approach, with settings and personal content authenticated by the Polestar Digital Key. The Precept will also have video streaming services available when parked or charging.

The futuristic features don’t stop there either as the Precept gets proximity sensors that adjust what is shown on the screen depending on where the user’s hand is placed. The 9-inch driver display contains vital information and is linked to eye-tracking technology which also monitors where the driver is looking and adjusts the way information is presented – smaller and more detailed when the driver is focused on the display, and larger, brighter, vital information when focused on the road.

All in all, the Polestar Precept concept shows a distinct version of what Polestar is aiming to do with minimal influence from current Volvo cars. What we have to wait and see is how the road-going version of the Precept looks like as right now, it does certainly look very promising.

