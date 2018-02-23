English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Polestar to Make European Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2018
The Polestar 1 is an Electric Performance Hybrid GT with 600hp, 1000Nm of torque and with 150km of range in Pure mode.
Polestar 1. (Image: Polestar)
Polestar, the new electric performance brand, will make its European debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018 with the company’s first car, the Polestar 1, seen in public for the first time.
The Polestar 1 is an Electric Performance Hybrid GT with 600hp, 1000Nm of torque and with 150km of range in Pure mode, has the longest electric-only driving range of any hybrid car in the world. The Polestar 1 had its global reveal in Shanghai in October 2017 and will start production in mid-2019.
“We are looking forward to exhibiting at the Geneva Motor Show and are excited to hear feedback and see the reactions from the public on our first car and our new brand,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer at Polestar.
“Our stand in Geneva will be a powerful incarnation of what our brand embodies: uncompromised, pure and progressive design.”
Polestar’s European debut begins with a media event on Tuesday 06 March, with the stand open to the public from 08-18 March 2018.
