1-min read

Police Arrests Mustang Driver Livestreaming His 300 Kmph Run on YouTube - Watch Video

Rogel is a self-proclaimed YouTube celebrity and has previously posted videos of himself violating numerous traffic laws.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:April 8, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
YouTube livestream
‘Beware What You Post on Social Media’ said a post by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office on a Facebook post after they arrested Beau Alan Rogel, a man who posted a YouTube Live video of himself driving across from Rankin County to Madison County in excess of 180 miles per hour (298 kmph). Rogel is a self-proclaimed YouTube celebrity and has previously posted videos of himself violating numerous traffic laws.



In the latest incident, Rogel livestreamed a video on YouTube of him driving the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and calls out the speedometer readings while overtaking cars at high speeds. Halfway through the video, Rogel is stopped by three police cars responding to reports of reckless driving. Interestingly, the officers let him go and tell him to "take it to the drag strip."

Police might have left him there, but after examining the video he livestreamed and his past record, they attested him later. His wife was also arrested for obstructing the justice. The 2017 Mustang was also seized and the investigators will now download the data from the vehicle’s onboard computer.

Moral of the story is, fast cars doesn’t mean you go around on public roads and show your reckless driving that too posting on social media.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
