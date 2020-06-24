AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Police Fines Nearly 1,600 Vehicle Owners in Noida and Greater Noida for Flouting Covid-19 Norms

Representational image. (Image Source: PTI)

Representational image. (Image Source: PTI)

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement, except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
Share this:

The owners of nearly 1,600 vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for alleged violation of curbs imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, six vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Tuesday night, the police said, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put during the COVID-19 lockdown have been eased now.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19 containment.

Also Watch:

"A total of 2,966 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,589 of them, while another six were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement, except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading