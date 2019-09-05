Police Officers Not Obeying New Motor Vehicles Act to Pay Double the Penalty

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to its personal that talks about the traffic violation by the police personnel. The order says – “any authority that is empowered to enforce the provision of this Act (Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, shall, if such authority commits an offence under this Act, shall be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence under this Act.”

This basically means that the police officers who are caught flouting the new Motor Vehicles Bill will have to pay double the penalty corresponding to the amount mentioned in the MV Act for the particular offense.

The order further states that all the DCsP Districts/ Units are directed to brief and sensitize the staff working under their operational control accordingly to follow traffic rules and regulations in true letter and spirit whether they are riding/ driving police vehicles or their own private vehicles.

The new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 was earlier notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice under the Government of India and came into effect from 1st September 2019. The legislation was previously introduced in 2017 but couldn't pass the Rajya Sabha and lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

The 2019 Bill was tabled in both the houses by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations.

