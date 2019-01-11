Politicians, Action Group Oppose Pune Police's Helmet Drive

An anti-helmet lobby in Pune city in Maharashtra has decided to oppose a police initiative to make motorists compulsorily wear helmets. The group, calling themselves Anti-Helmet Compulsion Action Committee (AHCAC), earlier carried out a mock funeral of a helmet at Vaikunth crematorium here as part of its protest. Balasaheb Runwal, a member of the group said, "We demand that the use of helmet should be voluntary and not forced.Looking at road conditions and traffic congestion, it is not feasible for two-wheeler riders to wear helmet as the average speed of the vehicle is low." Ankush Kakade, NCP spokesperson said police, instead of fining motorists without helmets, should create awareness among the people.The BJP's city unit chief Yogesh Gogawale also claimed that the party was opposed to the police drive and demanded that it be stopped. He claimed that Punekars were also opposing the police drive.The Pune police, meanwhile, said it would continue with the drive. "A delegation had met me and made some suggestions and we are considering some of them. As far as action against the helmet-less riders is concerned, it will continue as per the rule," Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said.A Pune traffic police official said 184 people lost their lives in motorcycle accidents last year in the city and only two of them were found to be wearing helmets at the time of the mishaps.