One Killed as Bentley Driven by Ponty Chadha's Relative Crashes Into Auto, Injures Three

One person was killed and three others injured on Monday when a speeding Bentley rammed an auto rickshaw at Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri, in the national capital.The Bentley Bentayga was allegedly driven by Satinder Singh Chadha, relative of deceased businessman Ponty Chadha. The accused is in police custody. Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi district told ANI, "One person has succumbed to injuries and a case has been registered under IPC 304 A. The accused has been arrested, he was not drunk."The luxury SUV was carrying 3 foreign nationals, along with Satinder Singh. One foreigner, who is believed to be Russian died on the spot. The driver of the auto was also injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.As for the car, the dark blue SUV looks like a Bentley Bentayga, British luxury car manufacturer’s most expensive offering in the country.The Bentley Bentayga has features like night vision, which uses infra-red technology to identify potential obstacles ahead, and a Head-Up Display, which reduces driver distraction and increases safety.