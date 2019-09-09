Pope Francis Ditches Luxury Cars in Convoy to Travel in Mahindra KUV100 - Watch Video
Anand Mahindra also shared four pictures from the Pope's Mumbai visit and proudly exclaimed that Mahindra was honoured to provide the 'Popemobile' once before in 1964.
(Image: Twitter/ Anand Mahindra)
Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited took to Twitter to share a video of Pope Francis riding a Mahindra KUV100 in the Mozambique capital of Maputo. "Incredible honour for Mahindra to have the Pope use the KUV100 in his travel in Mozambique. There were many premium vehicles in the Motorcade but His holiness was in a KUV100!" Pawan Goenka tweeted. Goenka also shared a video along with the post in which the Pope is seen waving at the crowd during his first-day visit to the Southeast African country on Thursday, September 5.
Incredible honor for Mahindra to have the Pope use the KUV100 in his travel in Mozambique. There were many premium vehicles in the Motorcade but His holiness was in a KUV100! pic.twitter.com/flTgg3q7pp— Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) September 5, 2019
Last week, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media and keeps sharing as well as posting anything that he finds interesting, posted the video of the Pope travelling in the Mahindra KUV100. Anand Mahindra shared the video on his Twitter and captioned it, "His Holiness, the Pope travelling in a Mahindra KUV100 in Mozambique. A moment of pride & immense honour for all of us. Our distributor in Maputo supported the Pope`s Feed the Project & earned this honour. You always Rise when you do good."
His Holiness, the Pope travelling in a Mahindra KUV100 in Mozambique. A moment of pride & immense honour for all of us. Our distributor in Maputo supported the Pope’s Feed the Project & earned this honour. You always Rise when you do good... pic.twitter.com/oqUX3092lg— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2019
Anand Mahindra also shared four pictures from the Pope's Mumbai visit and proudly exclaimed that Mahindra was honoured to provide the 'Popemobile' once before in 1964. His tweet read, "We have been honoured to provide the ‘Popemobile’ once before. When the Pople visited Mumbai for the Eucharistic Congress in 1964 he rode in an open-top Mahindra UV. That vehicle today occupies pride of place in our auto museum in Kandivli. This KUV also belongs there!"
We have been honoured to provide the ‘Popemobile’ once before. When the Pople visited Mumbai for the Eucharistic Congress in 1964 he rode in an open-top Mahindra UV. That vehicle today occupies pride of place in our auto museum in Kandivli. This KUV also belongs there! pic.twitter.com/2vxE3dWHOM— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2019
