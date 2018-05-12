English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pope Francis' Holy Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe up For Auction, Could Fetch Rs 2.7 Crore
The Huracan supercar was donated to His Holiness Pope Francis by Automobili Lamborghini, and was customized and built to European specifications by Lamborghini's Ad Personam program.
Pope Francis signed Lamborghini Huracan. (Image: Lamborghini)
RM Sotheby’s a well-known auction house is known to auction some of the rarest of the rare vehicles and we have seen some surprise cars. But this time around, RM Sotheby’s will auction not only a rare vehicle, but also a holy one. As per a listing on RM Sotheby’s auction agenda, a rare and holy Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe is up for grabs and could fetch as much as $415,000 (Rs 2.7 Crore) in the auction.
The Huracan supercar was donated to His Holiness Pope Francis by Automobili Lamborghini, and was customized and built to European specifications by Lamborghini's Ad Personam program. The car was signed by Pope Francis himself and was commissioned in November 2017.
White and Golden Lamborghini Huracan signed by Pope. (Image: Lamborghini)
The car is finished in Bianco Monocerus contrasted by Giallo Tiberino stripes and detailing in homage to the colours of the flag of Vatican City. Riding on diamond-finished 20-inch Giano wheels covering Nero callipers, the car is trimmed within in Bianco Leda Sportivo leather, with Lamborghini crests adorning the headrests.
The final touch was added by the Pope himself, who signed the bonnet of the car upon seeing it for the first time. Presented in virtually as-new condition, the Huracán has remained in static storage since being produced in late 2017.
All proceeds from the sale of this Huracán RWD Coupé will be delivered directly to the Holy Father, who will allocate the proceeds as follows: 70% to the city of Nineveh, Iraq (a city heavily attacked and besieged by ISIS), 10% to 'Amici per il Centrafrica Onlus', 10% to Groupe International Chirurgiens Amis de la Main (GICAM) and 10% to the Pope John XXIII Community Association.
