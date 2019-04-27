English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Porsche 718 Cayman, Boxster to Be All-Electric by 2022: Report
Porsche also announced earlier this year that the 2020 Taycan, the company's very first production EV, will have a range of over 310 miles on a single charge.
The Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman are going electric. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
According to an earlier media report, Porsche's chairman confirmed that fully-electric versions of the 718 Boxster and the 718 Cayman will launch within three years. Yesterday, Porsche's chairman Oliver Blume confirmed that the company has "prototypes of the 718 running in electric now, and a hybrid prototype is being built...although it is not yet clear whether it would be a plug-in hybrid or hybrid."
That being said, we can expect to see fully electric renditions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman by 2022 and possibly a set of hybrid versions as well. According to the report, hybrid models are being pursued to provide drivers with a range over 186 miles without significantly altering the mid-engine platform architecture.
The segment will follow in the footsteps of the next-gen Macan SUV which will be offered as a hybrid on the standard MLB platform or as a pure-electric variant on the upcoming PPE platform; the hybrid and fully-electric 718 models could thus be on completely different platforms.
The media report's sources state that the 718 hybrid's drivetrains are based on existing models used in the 911 model. Porsche also announced earlier this year that the 2020 Taycan, the company's very first production EV, will have a range of over 310 miles on a single charge.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
