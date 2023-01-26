Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Showcased at Festival of Dreams in Mumbai, Details Inside

Porsche India debuted the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in the country at the Festival of Dreams in Mumbai. The festival, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre, marks 75 years of the sports car manufacturer. While Porsche had already soft-launched the GT4 RS in May 2022 and revealed its prices, this was the first public appearance of the top model of the 718 series in the country.

Also Read: Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions in Pics - See Design, Features and More in Detail

Under the hood, it has a 4.0L naturally aspirated engine that produces 500 bhp. The company has claimed that the GT4 RS can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. The powertrain is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and offers a top speed of 315 kmph.

The supercar only comes in the Cayman coupe body style. There are several changes to the exterior compared to the standard 718 Cayman. The GT4 RS gets a 30mm lower ride height, a swan neck wing stand, and an adjustable front diffuser. Porsche has swapped out the rear windshield for a more aerodynamic design that delivers enhanced airflow to the engine. The high-performance car marque also claims that this gives the car a better soundtrack. Use of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic for the front wings and the bonnet has made the GT4 RS lighter. The supercar gets a lighter rear windscreen and new air vents, too.

Sitting at the helm of the 718 line-up, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is priced at Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). It will compete with rivals like Mercedes-AMG GT R and McLaren 720S in the Indian market.

Apart from the GT4 RS, the Festival of Dreams featured every vehicle that Porsche has in its India portfolio. This means that the Cayenne, the 718 and 911 supercars, the Macan, the Taycan EV, and the Panamera sedan were all showcased under a single roof. The venue also boasted of a Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Zone, a Porsche Lifestyle Section, and Porsche Soul Garage.

Read all the Latest Auto News here