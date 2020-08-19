Porsche 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.59 Crore

Porsche has launched the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 in India at Rs 1.59 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.63 (ex-showroom) respectively. Featuring a newly developed 420 PS, four-litre, six-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, the new cars are the most powerful models in the 718 range, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Whilst the GT4 represents the entry-level GT road model from Porsche, the Spyder is geared towards open-top, dynamic driving on curvy routes.

Ashish Kaul, Head of Sales at Porsche India, said: “Porsche India introduces two emotional and powerful models to the market, using a naturally aspirated powertrain that is based on the turbo engines in the current 911 Carrera model series. The 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are about unrivalled driving fun and sheer emotions. They are the perfect sports car for those who like to push the limits and enjoy a racing pulse. We are very excited to offer these purist’s models to our customers here in India. With a limited allocation for our market, the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder will be a rare and very special sight on our streets.”

At the heart of both models is the new four-litre, six-cylinder engine which spins to 8,000 rpm and generates 420 PS. It delivers a maximum torque of 420Nm from 5,000 to 6,800 rpm. The Cayman GT4 reaches a top speed of 304 kmph, with the Spyder also passing the 300 kmph barrier at 301kmph. Both models reach 100 km/h from standstill in 4.4 seconds.

New aerodynamic features in the 718 Cayman GT4 is claimed to produce up to 50 per cent more downforce without affecting drag. The fixed rear wing is not only a visual highlight but also produces around 20 per cent more downforce compared to its predecessor.

Unlike the GT4, the 718 Spyder has a rear spoiler that automatically rises at 120 kmph and thanks to the functional diffuser, it is also the first model in the Boxster family to generate aerodynamic downforce over the rear axle.

Also Watch:

For the first time, the 718 Spyder benefits from the high-performance GT chassis of the 718 Cayman GT4. The Porsche Active Suspension Management damping system lowers the ride height by 30 mm which also lowers the car’s centre of gravity and improves its lateral dynamics potential. It has been designed primarily for use on the racetrack and sharpens the overall handling characteristics of both models.

The Porsche Stability Management (PSM) operates with even greater sensitivity and precision but for the purists who enjoy their track days, it can also be deactivated. Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical rear differential lock further enhances the longitudinal and lateral dynamics as well as cornering performance.

The high-performance brake system in the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 provides consistent braking that is suitable for track driving thanks to large aluminium monobloc fixed-calliper brakes. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is also available as an option.