English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- LEADING
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- LEADING
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- TRAILING
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- TRAILING
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- TRAILING
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- TRAILING
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- LEADING
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- TRAILING
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- TRAILING
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- TRAILING
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- TRAILING
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- LEADING
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- LEADING
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- TRAILING
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LEADING
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- LEADING
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Porsche 908 Short-Tail Could Fetch Rs 20 Crore in Auction with RM Sotheby’s [Video]
This particular unit was driven by Vic Elford, who won the 24 Hours of Daytona in a Porsche 907, the marque’s first-ever 24-hour endurance race win.
1968 Porsche 908 Works. (Image: RM Sotheby's)
In 1968, Porsche raced a 908 Short-Tail coupe at the 1000km Spa under the Porsche System Engineering team. Out of the two cars used for the race, the racecar with chassis 908-010 is up on auction by RM Sotheby’s, who will auction a 1968 Works Porsche 908 "Short-Tail" coupe at its Monterey sale, one of the only five remaining of the 31 originally built.
The Porsche 908 K, where K is "Kurzheck" meaning short-tail, was powered by a 3-litre flat-8 engine producing 350 horsepower. This particular unit was driven by Vic Elford, who won the 24 Hours of Daytona in a Porsche 907, the marque’s first-ever 24-hour endurance race win.
In the other car was Jochen Neerpasch, winner of Daytona in a 907 in 1968. Elford led the race during his opening 32-lap stint before Neerpasch retired from the race. Following this, the 908-010 was retired by the factory and sold into private Swiss ownership where it remained in storage for over two decades.
Porsche racing expert Dale Miller, then took it to the U.S in 90s where it was sold to Bill Ferren. He restored the car with the help of expert John Corsen, who prepared the car for the 2004 Rennsport Reunion at Daytona.
The car retains its repaired original chassis, as well as a recently serviced factory 908 engine. It is estimated to fetch $2.3 million to $2.8M for the August sale. In 2016, Gooding & Company also sold a 908 short tail with chassis number 908-011, for $3M.
1968 Porsche 908 Works cabin. (Image: RM Sotheby's)
Car specialist David Swig said: "Built to maximize the new 3-liter displacement limits put forth by the FIA at the time, the 908 took a big evolutionary step from the 904, 906, and 907 that came before it. Introduced in 1968 and raced up until the early 1980s, the model had a useful competition life of almost 15 years – an incredibly long time in endurance racing."
RM global head of auctions Gord Duff said: "The 908 prototype is a fantastic early highlight for our Monterey sale, made even more exciting by its offering during Porsche’s 70th anniversary year."
Source - Auto Classics
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The Porsche 908 K, where K is "Kurzheck" meaning short-tail, was powered by a 3-litre flat-8 engine producing 350 horsepower. This particular unit was driven by Vic Elford, who won the 24 Hours of Daytona in a Porsche 907, the marque’s first-ever 24-hour endurance race win.
In the other car was Jochen Neerpasch, winner of Daytona in a 907 in 1968. Elford led the race during his opening 32-lap stint before Neerpasch retired from the race. Following this, the 908-010 was retired by the factory and sold into private Swiss ownership where it remained in storage for over two decades.
Porsche racing expert Dale Miller, then took it to the U.S in 90s where it was sold to Bill Ferren. He restored the car with the help of expert John Corsen, who prepared the car for the 2004 Rennsport Reunion at Daytona.
The car retains its repaired original chassis, as well as a recently serviced factory 908 engine. It is estimated to fetch $2.3 million to $2.8M for the August sale. In 2016, Gooding & Company also sold a 908 short tail with chassis number 908-011, for $3M.
1968 Porsche 908 Works cabin. (Image: RM Sotheby's)
Car specialist David Swig said: "Built to maximize the new 3-liter displacement limits put forth by the FIA at the time, the 908 took a big evolutionary step from the 904, 906, and 907 that came before it. Introduced in 1968 and raced up until the early 1980s, the model had a useful competition life of almost 15 years – an incredibly long time in endurance racing."
RM global head of auctions Gord Duff said: "The 908 prototype is a fantastic early highlight for our Monterey sale, made even more exciting by its offering during Porsche’s 70th anniversary year."
Source - Auto Classics
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 3rd ODI in Wellington: Munro, Williamson Take Kiwis Past 50
- Kaala Teaser Review: Rajinikanth's Swag and Style Sets Screen on Fire
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist