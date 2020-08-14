Porsche 911 And Bugatti Chiron Collide While Trying to Overtake Each Other: Watch Video

Top luxury cars Porsche 911 and Bugatti Chiron crashed with each other. The unfortunate incident took place in Switzerland’s Gotthard Pass. However, it must be noted that no casualties have been reported. Though one person during the collision got quite seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital.

In a video that has been shared on Instagram, both the cars can be seen in a heavily damaged condition after the accident.

As can be seen in the clip, Porsche has been put on a car carrier truck as it has been damaged to an extent where its wheel has got displaced. Bugatti, on the other hand, has suffered some severe damage. The front part of the car is heavily damaged but apart from that, the car looks quite okay.

According to a report published in Motor1, there were three cars that were involved in the entire incident. These cars included Mercedes-Benz wagon, Porsche 911, and Bugatti Chiron. Porsche and Bugatti were apparently following the cars when the Bugatti driver decided to overtake. And at the same time, the Porsche rider decided to overtake Bugatti, leading to a crash.

It has also been reported that after this accident, the Gotthard Pass was shut for a period of three hours in order to clean up.