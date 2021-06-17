Porsche 911 GT3 Introduced With Touring Package; Farewell Fixed Rear Wing

Porsche has introduced the new 911 GT3 with Touring Package. The seventh edition of the GT car can now be ordered with the equipment package that was extremely popular for its predecessor. The car weighs 1,418 kilograms and gets a 6-speed GT sports gearbox as standard. For the first time, the Touring package can also be combined with the 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission at no extra cost.

The most conspicuous difference on the exterior is the omission of the fixed rear wing of the 911 GT3. The necessary downforce at high speeds is guaranteed by an automatically extending rear spoiler. Silver-coloured trim strips made of high-gloss anodised aluminium on the side windows are another distinguishing feature that underline the newcomer’s discreet appearance. The front end is painted completely in the exterior colour. The interior with extended leather items in Black is particularly elegant and is available exclusively for the GT3 with Touring package. The front of the dashboard and the upper side sections of the door trim panels have special surface embossing.

The name “Touring package” goes back to an equipment variant of the 911 Carrera RS from model year 1973. Already then, the focus was on purist 911 design and elements of a classic interior. Porsche revived the idea again in 2017, and for the first time again offered a Touring package for the previous generation of the 911 GT3, the Type 991. Since then, this variant has appealed above all to lovers of top-class sports cars with a pronounced passion for understatement and classic driving pleasure.

A rear lid grille with the logo “GT3 touring” in unique design is located over the high-revving engine. The trim strips of the side windows and the tailpipes of the sports exhaust system are silver-coloured. These elements are finished in satin-gloss Black in the optional exterior Touring package. The front light modules are dark-tinted in this case.

On the inside, the car gets a steering wheel rim, gear/selector lever, cover of the centre console, armrests in the door panels and the door handles are covered in black leather. The partial leather interior features black stitching. The seat centre panels are covered with black fabric, and the roofliner is also black. The head restraints bear embossed Porsche Crests. The door entry guards and trim elements on the dashboard and centre console are made of brushed black aluminium.

Porsche also offers almost all the optional equipment for the 911 GT3 in combination with the Touring package. This includes all exterior and wheel colours, LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System and Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, various assist systems, the ceramic brake PCCB, the lift system on the front axle, all seat variants, the Chrono package and the audio systems.

Porsche Design also offers a very special chronograph for customers of the 911 GT3 with Touring package. The timepiece features a movement with flyback function. The winding rotor evokes the vehicle’s wheel design and is available in six different versions corresponding to the vehicle configuration. The dial bezel in Agate Grey Metallic is based on the vehicle’s paint finish. The dial itself has a matte black finish, while the luminous yellow chronograph hands match the colour of the rev counter. The chronograph 911 GT3 with Touring package is worn with a strap made of Porsche vehicle leather with “GT3” embossing. The black decorative stitching with Porsche vehicle thread gives the strap an additional finishing touch. The chronograph is produced by the company’s own Swiss watchmaking factory and is exclusively reserved for owners of the vehicle.

First units of the Porsche 911 GT3 are expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2021. Information on the basic retail price, model specifications and local availability can be obtained at the nearest Porsche Centre. The Touring package can now also be ordered as an option at no extra charge.

