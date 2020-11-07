Porsche and Embraer Team up For World’s First Matching Set of a Jet and Supercar Called ‘The Duet’

When two iconic brands from different travel segments team-up, the results are often spectacular. One such celebrated marriage of sorts is set to produce the world’s first matching of a business jet and a supercar. Aircraft manufacturer Embraer and German auto giant Porsche recently announced a limited-edition of a Phenom 300E and Porsche 911 Turbo S pairing called ‘The Duet’.

The companies began working on the collaborative project four years ago and the products share the close similarities in exterior and interior features.

The Duet’s starting price of $10.9 million, will go up in 2021. The combo also includes customization requests and will be a 10-pair limited edition deal, deliveries include a customised three-piece luggage set and a special edition Porsche Design 1919 Swiss UTC titanium watch to match with the clocks found on the limited-edition Phenom 300E and Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets, Michael Amalfitano, said the Duet is an exclusive pairing of the two renowned companies and will be available through this “one-time-only pairing.”

Customers have the choice to select the location of the blue-chip to show their position among the limited 10 units. The jet-car pairs will also feature a special badge with 10 lines to represent the 10 units that will be made.

Both the companies have also come up with a collaboration logo which will be embossed on the seat headrests of the aircraft and car. It is to be mounted near the main door and featured on the aircraft side ledge and speaker grills.

Also Watch:

According to Jay Beever, VP of Embraer design operations, designers focused on common details to link the car with the aircraft and vice-versa. That includes a common platinum silver metallic and jet grey metallic colour scheme which is divided by trim strip lines in chrome and blue. The cockpit seats have been redesigned to match the one in the car, as per a report by AIN Online.