Porsche announces Eighth-Generation 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet
The Carrera S is powered by a twin-turbocharged, flat-six boxer engine producing 443 hp and accelerating the vehicle up to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds.
Porsche announces the 2020 911 Carrera Coupe and 911 Carrera Cabriolet. (Image: Porsche/ AFP Relaxnews)
Porsche has finally unveiled the base models of the 2020 911 lineup: the 911 Carrera Coupe and the 911 Carrera Cabriolet. In November at last year's LA Auto Show, Porsche took the wraps off the performance trims of its 2020 911 portfolio; on Tuesday and not a moment too soon, the company followed up that announcement with the reveal of the lineup's base-level models: the 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet. While the Carrera S is powered by a twin-turbocharged, flat-six boxer engine producing 443 hp and accelerating the vehicle up to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds, the entry model's identical twin-turbocharged, flat-six boxer only puts out 379 hp and takes 4.0 seconds to sprint to 60 mph from 0 mph.
Even though the drop-top version of the lowest tier option is equipped with the same engine putting out the same power as its roofed counterpart, it takes 2 extra seconds to sprint to 60 mph; top speed is also 2 mph slower than the standard Carrera which measures in at 180 mph. To upgrade to a model whose top speed clocks in at 191 mph, the starting price increases by nearly $16,000 despite everything else about the model being nearly identical. The 2020 911 Carrera has a starting MSRP of $97,400 whereas the Cabriolet trim starts at $110,200. Both will be available for purchase starting next year.
