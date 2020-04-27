AUTO

1-MIN READ

Porsche Announces New Smart Radio That Can Be Fitted Into Vintage and Classic Cars

Porsche Logo (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Porsche Logo (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

The standard PCCM system is available for 1,439.89 euros, or about $1,555.30, and the PCCM Plus system is available for 1,606.51 euros, or about $1,733.91.

  • AFP Relaxnews Stuttgart
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
Porsche has announced yet another way that classic and vintage car owners can soup up their vehicles: with one of two new Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM) smart infotainment systems designed to be installed in old-school models, specifically those with 1-DIN or 2-DIN dimensions.

Surrounding either a 3.5-inch or 7-inch touchscreen display, depending on whether the PCCM or PCCM Plus radio fits a vehicle's dimensions, are a series of rotary knobs and physical buttons which provide the modern radio with a retro look. The system brings Apple CarPlay (and Android Auto with the PCCM Plus unit) to the car allowing the model -- which could possibly date back to the '60s -- to be controlled by an iPhone. Additionally, each unit brings Bluetooth technology to the car and DAB+ station support.

Though the integrated screens are much smaller than the displays in today's Porsches, the onboard navigation system, route guidance and media functionality operate in a similar manner.

The standard PCCM system is available for 1,439.89 euros, or about $1,555.30, and the PCCM Plus system is available for 1,606.51 euros, or about $1,733.91. While both can be ordered online, the company recommends having them installed at a Porsche center.

