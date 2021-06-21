Porsche Cayenne Coupe Breaks Record for Fastest SUV at Nurburgring Circuit, Beats Audi RS Q8

Porsche Cayenne Coupe is one of the most awaited luxury cars. However, the luxury SUV has left many automobile enthusiasts surprised after it set a new record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany. The four-wheeler lapped the 20.832km circuit in 7:38.925 minutes. The car was driven by Lars Kern. Before this, Audi RS Q8 held the record of completing the distance at 7:42.253 minutes. The soon-to-be launched Porsche has beat this record by 3.328 seconds.

Many people are still skeptical about this feat as the Porsche Cayenne Coupe has not yet hit the roads. However, since the notary public has entered the lap time in the official rankings of Nürburgring GmbH, some speculations are likely to be put to rest. The luxury SUV was equipped with a racing seat and a roll-cage. This was primarily for the driver’s safety. The mean machine was fitted with 22-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres. These tyres are special as they give a good grip.

The swanky four-wheeler is likely to be equipped with a more powerful version of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. This engine itself has the ability to generate 550 PS power and 770 Nm torque. The car maker has not revealed a lot about the car in terms of specs and equipment. The four-wheeler is based on the Cayenne Coupe Turbo.

Previously, the car maker had said that the soon-to-be launched car will be equipped with a new titanium exhaust system with centre mounted tailpipes. Further, the chances of the upcoming car being more spacious are also quite high.

In the official press release, Porsche informed that Cayenne model is a top performer and at the time of its development, the makers were more focused on its on-road performance. Stefan Weckbach, Vice President Product Line for Cayenne, said that the record in itself is a proof of the car’s phenomenal performance and the same also confirms its dynamic capabilities.

