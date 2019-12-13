Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Porsche Cayenne Coupe SUV Launched in India at Rs 1.31 Crore

The base Cayenne Coupe gets a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol V6 engine that churns out 340hp and 450Nm while the turbo trim gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that outputs 550hp and 770Nm of torque.

News18.com

Updated:December 13, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
Porsche Cayenne Coupe SUV Launched in India at Rs 1.31 Crore
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Launched. (Image courtesy: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News8.com)

Porsche has launched the Cayenne Coupe SUV in India with prices starting at Rs 1.31 crore (ex-showroom) for the standard offering and Rs 1.97 crore (ex-showroom) for the Turbo variant. The car comes to India via the CBU route.

In terms of design, at the front, the Cayenne Coupe follows pretty much the same steps as the standard Cayenne with the Porsche-signature four-dot LED DRLs that is shared between the two. At the rear too, both the cars get tail-lamps that extend across the boot lid, which bears the Porsche lettering.

What's different is the Coupe styling that comes with a raked roofline and different 20-inch allow wheels. The newly styled roofline calls for a 43mm shorter height. However, the Coupe is 18mm wider than the standard Cayenne. In order to maintain sumptuous head-room for the rear passengers, Porsche lowered the rear seats too. Meanwhile, as against the standard Cayenne, the coupe gets lesser boot space down from 745 litres to 598 litres.

On the inside, the car bears ample of similarities with the Panamera and standard Cayenne. Sitting at the centre of the dash is a 12.3-inch touchscreen, feather-touch buttons for the air conditioner and audio controls, and the Porsche three-spoke steering wheel. In addition to this, the Coupe also gets an all-black interior theme with a panoramic sunroof.

The standard package comes with auto LED headlamps, four-zone climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery, 18-way adjustable front seats, a rear camera, and front and rear parking sensors. In terms of safety, the car gets eight airbags, Isofix child-seat mounts, ABS with EBD, and brake assist, traction control, electronic stability control, hill-start and hill-descent assist across the range.

The base Cayenne Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol V6 engine that churns out 340hp and 450Nm of torque while the turbo trim gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that outputs 550hp and 770Nm of torque. Both the options supplied the power to all four wheels through an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
