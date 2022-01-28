Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Launched in India, Priced From Rs 1.47 Crore

Porsche has kicked off the new year in India with a special edition of the Cayenne. It’s called the Cayenne Platinum Edition and it was launched in other markets across the globe just last week. It’s characterised by exclusive design elements in a satin platinum paint finish as well as by additional standard equipment. The Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition costs Rs 1.88 crore, Cayenne Coupé Platinum Edition is priced at Rs 1.48 crore, while the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé Platinum Edition costs Rs 1.89 crore. The standard Cayenne Platinum Edition retails at Rs 1.47 crore (all prices ex-showroom).

Furthermore, the Platinum Editions of the 340PS Cayenne and the Cayenne E-Hybrid with 462 PS are available, as well as the corresponding Coupé variants, as mentioned before. The refined appearance of the Cayenne Platinum Edition includes numerous model-specific details in satin-finish Platinum such as the inlays in the slats of the air intakes at the front, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip, the model designation at the rear and the standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, which are reserved exclusively for this special edition.

The Sport tailpipes and side window trims in black further emphasise the sporty yet elegant look of the special series. Then there’s the matching solid colours in white and black, metallic paint finishes in Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and the special colour Crayon.

Moreover, the Crayon seat belts and brushed aluminium door entry sills with the ‘Platinum Edition’ logo add a special touch to the stylishly designed interior, as do the textured aluminium interior package and silver-coloured trims.

The Cayenne Platinum Edition also comes with extended equipment as standard. This includes LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), the panoramic roof system, a Bose surround-sound system, ambient lighting, eight-way leather sports seats, the Porsche Crest on the front and rear headrests, and an analogue clock on the dashboard.

In international markets, it was decreed that deliveries will start in the second half of the year, so expect the same here in India as well.

