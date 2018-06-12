English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Porsche Celebrates 70th Anniversary, Unveils New 911 Speedster Concept
This open-top model adopts the body of the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet.
Porsche 911 Speedster Concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
This past weekend Porsche celebrated "70 years of Porsche Sports Cars" in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen with an unveiling of the 911 Speedster Concept. On Friday at the Porsche Museum, Porsche unveiled a new concept car, a remake of an early model with a modern engine. 911 Speedster Concept: A blast from the past. June 8, 1948 was the day that the Porsche brand received a general operating permit for its first prototype. Now 70 years later, an anniversary model, 911 Speedster Concept car, forges a link between that very first Porsche 356 ‘No. 1' Roadster and the brand's latest technology.
Designed to reflect the "essence of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer," this open-top model adopts the body of the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet, shortening the windshield and side windows for a more widescreen view, as well as a “more pronounced stance with a very low fly line”.
Also Read: Suzuki Access 125 with Combined Braking System (CBS) Launched at Rs 58,980, Also Gets New Special Edition Variant
The brand is focused on executing a historically accurate model and has opted to skip the navigation system, radio and air conditioning systems, which in turn also reduces its weight. Instead of a convertible top, the concept car features a lightweight tonneau cover, which protects the leather full bucket seats from the rain.
As for what's under the hood, the brand announced the 911 Speedster Concept with a ‘powertrain' derived from current GT models and developed at the Porsche Motorsport Center in Weissach, which is the birthplace of the 911 GT3, the 911 GT2 RS and, most recently, the 911 GT3 RS.
Also Watch: Hero Xtreme 200R First Ride (Track) Review | Cars18
Also Watch
Designed to reflect the "essence of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer," this open-top model adopts the body of the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet, shortening the windshield and side windows for a more widescreen view, as well as a “more pronounced stance with a very low fly line”.
Also Read: Suzuki Access 125 with Combined Braking System (CBS) Launched at Rs 58,980, Also Gets New Special Edition Variant
The brand is focused on executing a historically accurate model and has opted to skip the navigation system, radio and air conditioning systems, which in turn also reduces its weight. Instead of a convertible top, the concept car features a lightweight tonneau cover, which protects the leather full bucket seats from the rain.
As for what's under the hood, the brand announced the 911 Speedster Concept with a ‘powertrain' derived from current GT models and developed at the Porsche Motorsport Center in Weissach, which is the birthplace of the 911 GT3, the 911 GT2 RS and, most recently, the 911 GT3 RS.
Also Watch: Hero Xtreme 200R First Ride (Track) Review | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift