Porsche Celebrates 70th Anniversary, Unveils New 911 Speedster Concept

This past weekend Porsche celebrated "70 years of Porsche Sports Cars" in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen with an unveiling of the 911 Speedster Concept. On Friday at the Porsche Museum, Porsche unveiled a new concept car, a remake of an early model with a modern engine. 911 Speedster Concept: A blast from the past. June 8, 1948 was the day that the Porsche brand received a general operating permit for its first prototype. Now 70 years later, an anniversary model, 911 Speedster Concept car, forges a link between that very first Porsche 356 ‘No. 1' Roadster and the brand's latest technology.Designed to reflect the "essence of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer," this open-top model adopts the body of the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet, shortening the windshield and side windows for a more widescreen view, as well as a “more pronounced stance with a very low fly line”.The brand is focused on executing a historically accurate model and has opted to skip the navigation system, radio and air conditioning systems, which in turn also reduces its weight. Instead of a convertible top, the concept car features a lightweight tonneau cover, which protects the leather full bucket seats from the rain.As for what's under the hood, the brand announced the 911 Speedster Concept with a ‘powertrain' derived from current GT models and developed at the Porsche Motorsport Center in Weissach, which is the birthplace of the 911 GT3, the 911 GT2 RS and, most recently, the 911 GT3 RS.