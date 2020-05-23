Porsche Delivers Panamera Turbo to Virat Kohli's Brother as Dealerships Resume Operations

As the Indian automotive industry starts coming back to operations, albeit in a limited manner, companies have been opening their dealerships and resuming deliveries of new cars. Luxury sports car maker Porsche has also started resumption of services and starting delivery of vehicles in full-swing and one Porsche Panamera Turbo has been delivered to Entrepreneur Vikas Kohli.

The delivery of the Porsche Panamera Turbo was made at the Porsche Centre in Delhi-NCR. And if you are wondering whether the Vikas Kohli is related to cricketer Virat Kohli, then you are correct, as they are brothers.

In its second generation, the Panamera has been redeveloped down to every last detail. Modifications to the engine, transmission, chassis and overall design concept, make it a performance icon in the luxury class. It gets things like rear-axle steering, electromechanical roll stabilisation and a three-chamber air suspension.

On the inside, there is a completely new display and the control concept greets the driver and passengers upon entry. In many areas, touch-sensitive surfaces replace classic hard keys, and high-resolution displays merge into the interior. The digitalisation of the Porsche interior, which began with the 918 Spyder, is now available in the Stuttgart-based manufacturer’s four-door saloon.

The Porsche Panamera Turbo is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that develops 550 hp at 5,750 rpm, and 770 Nm of torque between 1,960 and 4,500 rpm. It has 30 hp more than its predecessor as well as a torque increase of 70 Nm. This makes it capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, whilst with the Sport Chrono Package, the sprint time comes down to 3.6 seconds. The new turbo model features a top speed of 306 km/h. At the time of its launch, the Porsche Panamera Turbo was priced at Rs 1.93 crore (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

Also Watch:

