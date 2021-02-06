Porsche Design Studio Launched in India, First One Opens in Delhi: Watch Video

Porsche has been taking the Indian market very seriously and the first glimpse of this was seen about a couple of years ago when they launched the iconic Porsche 911 in the Indian market. During that day, they had set up an exclusive drive event at the Buddha International Circuit, we got to drive the 911 there, and that was a fun day. Nevertheless, their attempt at making us feel special hasn’t really stopped because now they have come up with this place where we are at right now. It is called the Porsche Design Studio, it’s opened up in Delhi and it's one of the very few in the world.

You see, buying a premium car such as a Porsche is a little bit different than buying other cars. Let’s take the Porsche 911 for example. If you were to be buying this then there is a host of customization options that you can go for and I cannot stress this enough, you really can make it your own. And it is this experience of buying a Porsche that the German automaker is trying to emphasize with the Porsche Design Studio.

This has opened up in Delhi and it is one of the very few such centres that are located all around the worldwide. And the fact that India gets it before several other markets show just how important it is for Porsche. The moment you walk into the Design Studio you will be greeted by swanky Porsche vehicles which on the day we visited, were the Porsche 911 Carrera S and the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. This ramp-like setup looks fantastic and behind it is a big-screen telling you all about the car you are interested in.

What’s new and different with the Design Studio part of this place, however, is the fact that you get a café-like setup where you can sit and discuss which Porsche is right for you or talk about Porsche with like-minded people.

And like we said, buying a Porsche involves massive customization opportunities and at the Design Studio, you can really get a feel of how the car will turn out to be. You have a massive touchscreen where you can spend hours customizing your Porsche to the tiniest of details and in case you are unsure of something, then the Studio has features like a collection of different materials that can be used inside the car and even the colour choice and finish combinations that you can go for.

Other than that you also can buy several Porsche goodies and collectable items and even understand the history of Porsche at the Design Studio. That’s not it as you can also take a look at the accessories that you can opt for and get a good feel about the materials that will be used in the car.

Additionally, Porsche has also set up a display area showing the charger for the Porsche Taycan electric sedan which is expected to come to India soon.

All in all, it is a much more immersive experience and is unlike any other that is currently offered by a premium automaker in the country. It’s everything you expect from a conventional dealership but with a personal touch. Not only is it exciting to see Porsche pulling out all the stops for India but it also sets the stage for the Porsche Taycan whenever it comes to our market.