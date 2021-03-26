Porsche Expands Presence in India, Inaugurates New Dealership in Mumbai

Porsche Centre Mumbai marks the official opening of its new showroom in the popular district of Santacruz Linking Road with the debut of the benchmark Panamera sports saloon. The launch of the brand’s latest sports saloon comes at a crucial time for Porsche’s new local investor who has firm commitments to further enhance the customer experience in the new facility before year-end, as per a statement released by the company.

Following Porsche India’s selection of Infinity Cars Private Ltd. as the new dealer for the country’s largest city, a new 418-square metre showroom delivers Porsche standards of customer service before being converted into a digitally-themed “Destination Porsche” centre over the coming months. With this new retail concept, the showroom will be transformed from a predominately product-centric location into a customer-focused brand experience.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head for Porsche India, says: “The opening of the new showroom in the capital of Maharashtra state is an important part of the organization’s strategic growth plan. With the “Destination Porsche” enhancements ready by the end of the year, we will continue to provide innovative ways to make Porsche even more accessible to customers as well as enthusiasts. I would like to thank Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal of Porsche Centre Mumbai, and her team for their hard work to realize this facility opening within the shortest time possible and look forward to working with them in the years to come.”

Under the management of Infinity Cars Private Ltd., a well-experienced luxury car dealership group representing a variety of marquee brands across different cities, Porsche Centre Mumbai has initiated operations with maximum commitment towards its customers and prospects. Five trained sales consultants are available for individual consultation, including bespoke customization through the vast options offered by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The showroom offers space to display the brand’s model range with up to five cars.

When it fully transforms into a showroom based on the “Destination Porsche” retail concept by the end of the year, Porsche Centre Mumbai will offer a further enhanced retail customer experience that strengthens the sense of community in relation to Porsche. Thanks to digital applications, the boundaries between physical space and the digital world will be dissolving ever further. This will include touch screens which will bring the products and services of the Porsche brand alive in an interactive way. The entire sales and order process can be completed electronically, including E-signature and online payment, thus elevating the customer in-store journey to a new level.

Indian customers can choose from four different models comprising the rear-wheel-drive Panamera, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.