English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Porsche Faces Fine of $598 Million Over Diesel Emission Cheating
The auto behemoth admitted in 2015 to manipulating 11 million vehicles worldwide to appear less polluting in laboratory tests than they were in real driving conditions.
Porsche Logo (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
German sports car maker and Volkswagen subsidiary Porsche will pay a 535-million-euro ($598 million) fine over diesel vehicles that emitted more harmful pollutants than allowed, Stuttgart prosecutors said Tuesday.
"The Stuttgart prosecutor's office has levied a 535-million-euro fine against Porsche AG for negligence in quality control," the investigators said.
Porsche "abstained from a legal challenge" against the decision, the prosecutors' office added.
Tuesday's levy against Porsche is the latest in a string of fines against VW over its years-long "dieselgate" scandal.
The auto behemoth admitted in 2015 to manipulating 11 million vehicles worldwide to appear less polluting in laboratory tests than they were in real driving conditions.
Following fines against VW, high-end subsidiary Audi and now Porsche, no further investigations over "administrative offences" remain open against the group, a spokesman told AFP.
But legal proceedings against individuals, including former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, remain open.
Meanwhile, thousands of investors are suing the company for the losses they suffered on its shares when news of the scandal broke, while hundreds of thousands of drivers are also demanding compensation.
In its own statement, Porsche said the negligence punished by prosecutors was identified "several levels below the board".
The firm also said that the cost of the fine was included in a provision of around one billion euros booked by the VW group in the first quarter.
So far the total costs of "dieselgate" for the Wolfsburg-based behemoth have mounted to 30 billion euros.
Shares in VW were down 2.2 per cent around 2:00 pm in Frankfurt (1200 GMT) at 154.10 euros, against a DAX index of blue-chip shares down 0.7 per cent.
"The Stuttgart prosecutor's office has levied a 535-million-euro fine against Porsche AG for negligence in quality control," the investigators said.
Porsche "abstained from a legal challenge" against the decision, the prosecutors' office added.
Tuesday's levy against Porsche is the latest in a string of fines against VW over its years-long "dieselgate" scandal.
The auto behemoth admitted in 2015 to manipulating 11 million vehicles worldwide to appear less polluting in laboratory tests than they were in real driving conditions.
Following fines against VW, high-end subsidiary Audi and now Porsche, no further investigations over "administrative offences" remain open against the group, a spokesman told AFP.
But legal proceedings against individuals, including former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, remain open.
Meanwhile, thousands of investors are suing the company for the losses they suffered on its shares when news of the scandal broke, while hundreds of thousands of drivers are also demanding compensation.
In its own statement, Porsche said the negligence punished by prosecutors was identified "several levels below the board".
The firm also said that the cost of the fine was included in a provision of around one billion euros booked by the VW group in the first quarter.
So far the total costs of "dieselgate" for the Wolfsburg-based behemoth have mounted to 30 billion euros.
Shares in VW were down 2.2 per cent around 2:00 pm in Frankfurt (1200 GMT) at 154.10 euros, against a DAX index of blue-chip shares down 0.7 per cent.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Eliminator: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Anand Ahuja Posts a Series of 'Shoefies' to Wish Sonam Kapoor on Wedding Anniversary
- City of Dreams Review: Nagesh Kukunoor's Web Series Refrains from Diving Deep
- Akshay Kumar Heads Out to a Mission in This New Picture from Sooryavanshi Sets, See Pic
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results