Porsche India's Official Instagram Account Hacked; Hacker Posts Cat Pictures

Porsche India's official Instagram account was hacked on Wednesday after the hacker managed to flood the profile with nine unnecessary photos of cats and Instagram logos. The company has not yet commented on the same and more details are awaited.

The company has been taking the Indian market very seriously. it recently inaugurated the country's first Design Centre where customers can truly make a Porsche their own, thanks to the multitude of customisation options for the car on offer.

You have a massive touchscreen where you can spend hours customizing your Porsche to the tiniest of details and in case you are unsure of something, then the Studio has features like a collection of different materials that can be used inside the car and even the colour choice and finish combinations that you can go for.

Other than that you also can buy several Porsche goodies and collectable items and even understand the history of Porsche at the Design Studio. That’s not it as you can also take a look at the accessories that you can opt for and get a good feel about the materials that will be used in the car.

Additionally, Porsche has also set up a display area showing the charger for the Porsche Taycan electric sedan which is expected to come to India soon.