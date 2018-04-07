English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Porsche Invests in Israel Based Start-up Anagog, Focus on Artificial Intelligence
Porsche Digital identifies and evaluates trends and invests in start-ups, thus securing access to relevant technologies.
Tel Aviv based Anagog is a Tech Start Up. (Image: Anagog)
Porsche Digital, wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche has decided to invest in Tel Aviv-based start-up Anagog, which was founded in 2010 and has around 30 employees. The company specialises in developing artificial intelligence (AI) in the context of mobility. Software programmed and patented by Anagog allows companies to better understand and anticipate customer behaviour in certain situations, leading to features such as intelligent parking options being created.
“We are delighted that our investment in Anagog allows us to continue developing our expertise and opportunities regarding artificial intelligence in the field of mobility. The Israeli start-up scene in the technology sector is founded on an enormous amount of knowledge and potential. We are keen to work with new companies to continue developing new digital offerings and launch these solutions in the market quickly so that customers can start benefitting from them”, says Thilo Koslowski, Managing Director of Porsche Digital.
Porsche Cayenne Pop Up Store in French Alps. (Images: Porsche)
The technology offered by Anagog is integrated into smartphone applications and is currently used in about 100 different apps from around the globe. Data analysis happens directly on the mobile device, meaning that there is no need for user data to be transferred to the cloud or to external servers. As a result, users retain full control over their data, while still benefitting from better contextual services.
“We are looking forward to developing new and innovative ideas with Porsche in order to offer customers the best possible mobility solutions. Digital experience is becoming ever more essential and, most importantly, can also be used in a useful format for new mobility services”, says Anagog CEO, Ofer Tziperman.
Porsche Digital identifies and evaluates trends and invests in start-ups, thus securing access to relevant technologies. The subsidiary of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer sees itself as an interface between Porsche and innovators all over the world. The company has sites in Ludwigsburg, Berlin and Santa Clara in Silicon Valley, and further locations in Asia are planned.
